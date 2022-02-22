Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KTB opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Earnings History for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

