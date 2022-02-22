Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KTB opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

