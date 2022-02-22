Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 94,076 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $604.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.
Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
