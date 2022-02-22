Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 94,076 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $604.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Koppers by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

