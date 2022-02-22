Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Trading Down 5.1%

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 2,057,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,012,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £31.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.96.

Kore Potash Company Profile (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.