Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Trading Down 5.1%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 2,057,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,012,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £31.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.96.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

