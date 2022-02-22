Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,959. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,862. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

