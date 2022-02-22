Krensavage Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 9.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $29,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.20. 10,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.61 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

