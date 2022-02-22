Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 37,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 978,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,067 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

