Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 12,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,247,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $4,030,516.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 978,950 shares of company stock worth $14,361,067 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

