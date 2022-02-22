L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $75,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.62 and a 200 day moving average of $222.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.60 and a one year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

