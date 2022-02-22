LABS Group Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $254,663.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.82 or 0.06918145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.42 or 0.99803532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050161 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

