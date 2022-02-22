LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Target Price to $14.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective dropped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $26.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.94.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byrna Technologies (BYRN)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.