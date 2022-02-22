LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Target Price to $14.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective dropped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $26.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $15,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

