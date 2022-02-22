Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $832,854.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

