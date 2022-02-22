Landbox Hits 1-Day Volume of $117.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $96,241.50 and approximately $117.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.84 or 0.06894822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,082.12 or 1.00146823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

