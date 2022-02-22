Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.47% of Landstar System worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

