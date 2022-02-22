Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. 850,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,940. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.