Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,228 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,818 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 815,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,856,000 after buying an additional 142,476 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 78,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

