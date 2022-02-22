Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises 3.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.49% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $131,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after buying an additional 1,053,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after buying an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,701,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,833 shares of company stock worth $13,966,281 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

