Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $967,805.07 and $39,756.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.40 or 0.06905453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.62 or 0.99854242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049944 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.