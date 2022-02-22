Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 436.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.63% of Leap Therapeutics worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

LPTX stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

