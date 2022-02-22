Lear Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Lear has decreased its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lear to earn $19.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE:LEA traded down $7.43 on Tuesday, hitting $164.34. The stock had a trading volume of 450,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

