Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.12

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.12 and traded as high as $36.50. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 11,601 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $207.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 52.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

