Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,888. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

