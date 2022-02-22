Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.98

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 34423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,511,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

