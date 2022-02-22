Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $153.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

