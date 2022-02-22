Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.41

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 10569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lemonade by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

