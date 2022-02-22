Lepricon Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Lepricon has a total market cap of $435,285.84 and approximately $25,597.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lepricon has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lepricon

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

