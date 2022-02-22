LexaGene (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Trading Up 1.4%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.23 and last traded at 0.23. Approximately 50,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 158,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.34.

LexaGene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXXGF)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

