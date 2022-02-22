LexaGene (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Trading Up 1.4%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.23 and last traded at 0.23. Approximately 50,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 158,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.
The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.34.
LexaGene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXXGF)
