LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LG Display by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

