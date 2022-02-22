LHT Price Down 13% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $101,150.86 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010066 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

