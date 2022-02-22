Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Li Auto by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.88 and a beta of 2.20. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

