Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.39

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 404981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.55 million, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.48.
Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)
