Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.39

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 404981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.55 million, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Liberty Tax alerts:

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.