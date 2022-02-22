Lido DAO Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.52 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.05 or 0.06854846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.03 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049951 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

