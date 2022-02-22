Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $80.28 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Life Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.