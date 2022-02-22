Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.07. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

