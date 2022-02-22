LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.15. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 137,890 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $126.65 million, a P/E ratio of 113.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LightInTheBox by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

