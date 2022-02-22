Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.92

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.92 and last traded at C$33.84, with a volume of 193726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

