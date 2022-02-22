Lilium (LILM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Lilium to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Lilium stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05. Lilium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.80.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lilium
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
