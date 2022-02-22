Lilium (LILM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Lilium to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05. Lilium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Get Lilium alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.