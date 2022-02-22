Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. 301,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,589. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $842.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

