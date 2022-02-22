Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.68.
About Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde Aktiengesellschaft (LNDXF)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.