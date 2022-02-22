Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Tops $63.34 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Linear has a total market capitalization of $63.34 million and $23.57 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00036696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108168 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,267,350,809 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.