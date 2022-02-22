LINK (LN) Trading 20.8% Lower This Week

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $115.67 or 0.00303814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $691.20 million and $1.63 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.82 or 0.06918145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.42 or 0.99803532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050161 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

