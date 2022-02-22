Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.44

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 318220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.62 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

