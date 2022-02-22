LiquidApps Market Cap Hits $2.53 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $468.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

