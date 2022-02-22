Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report sales of $2.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 million to $3.60 million. Liquidia posted sales of $740,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $12.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $289.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Liquidia by 654.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 120,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liquidia by 128.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

