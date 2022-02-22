Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $726.57 million and $3.09 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00036698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00109620 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

