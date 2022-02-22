Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $401.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $401.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,059.28 or 0.99854641 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 751,579,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.