Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $78,430.88

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $78,430.88 and $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,937.42 or 0.99849122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00064518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00317870 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

