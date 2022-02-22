LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of LivePerson worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

