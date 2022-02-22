LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

