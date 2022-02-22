Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.97. 12,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,165. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

