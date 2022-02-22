Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.69

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 22553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.